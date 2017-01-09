China Military

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday voiced firm opposition to contact between U.S. officials and Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said China is opposed to the Taiwan leader's contact with U.S. officials in any form, after she passed through the United States en route to Central America.

Tsai Ing-wen reportedly met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz while she was passing through Texas on her way to Central America.

"We urge the United States and relevant people to stick to the one-China policy and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and carefully handle issues related to Taiwan, in order not to harm China-U.S. relations and cross-Strait peace and prosperity," Lu said.