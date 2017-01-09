China warns against intensifying tensions in Korean Peninsula

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday urged concerned parties on the Korean Peninsula issue not to intensify the situation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Sunday that it would launch an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) "anytime and anywhere" as determined by the country's supreme headquarters, while the U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said it was possible that the U.S. military would shoot down any missiles tested by Pyongyang.

"We have noticed relevant reports," Lu said during a routine press briefing, stressing that China is gravely concerned.

Lu said the United Nations Security Council resolutions are clear about the DPRK's testing activities utilizing ICBM technologies, adding that in light of the current complex and sensitive situation, China urges relevant parties not to take action that could aggravate tensions.

China will pay close attention to development in the region and make efforts to maintain its peace and stability, Lu said.