China's H-6K bomber shows new strike capabilities

Images posted in Chinese online forums in late December 2016 show for the first time a Xian Aircraft Corporation (XAC) H-6K bomber carrying what appear to be six 250 kg bombs on each of its six under-wing pylons for a total of 36 bombs: a new demonstration of the aircraft's strike capabilities.

First revealed in 2007, the Aviadvigatel D-30KP turbofan-powered H-6K was developed to primarily carry under its wings six nuclear/non-nuclear CJ-10A (KD-20) land-attack cruise missiles, each of which has a maximum range of 2,200 km, according to IHS Jane's Weapons: Air-Launched.

Although it is not clear whether the bombs shown in the recently published images are precision guided, IHS Jane's understands that the H-6K's optical targeting system could support such weapons.

Moreover, video footage broadcast on 28 December on China Central Television (CCTV) showed for the first time an H-6K firing the 7.36 m-long, electro-optically-guided KD-63 land-attack cruise missile, which has a maximum range of 200 km, according to IHS Jane's Weapons: Air-Launched.

The footage also showed an H-6K carrying the guidance pod associated with Hongdu Aviation Industry Group's KD-88 TV or imagining infrared-guided missile.

This turbojet-powered air-to-surface anti-ship missile was marketed for export as the TL-7A at the Singapore Airshow 2016.