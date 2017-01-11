Chinese navy confirms ship-aircraft combined training in Sea of Japan

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (ChinaMil) -- Aircraft of the Chinese naval aviation force conducted on Jan. 9 a combined training exercise in the Sea of Japan with a Chinese naval taskforce which was navigating through this sea area on a mission, PLA Navy spokesman Liang Yang confirmed on Tuesday.

"The training exercise is a routine arrangement with the PLA Navy's annual training plan," said Liang Yang, stressing that "it does not target any specific country, region or objective".

"It conforms to related international laws and practice, and more training exercises of this kind will take place in the future," Liang added.