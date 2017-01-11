Procuratorate, military intensify crackdown on national defense-related crimes

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top procuratorate and a military authority issued a circular on addressing crimes that violate national defense interests or servicemen's rights.

The circular, jointly issued by the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Central Military Commission's political and legal affairs commission, was made public on Wednesday. It outlined how the procuratorial authorities and military procuratorates would collaborate in this regard.

Crimes that the two authorities aim to address with the joint campaign included sabotage of military equipment or facilities, posing as a member of the armed forces to commit fraudulent activities, the illegal production and sale of military uniforms, and acts that violate the rights and interests of the country's servicemen and their relatives.

The two sides will also work together to handle disputes, ensuring social harmony and the purity and consolidation of the military.

Moreover, the circular requires the military and civilian judicial organs to work together on countercorruption measures and supervision of use of power, especially in the fields of project construction, purchase and soldier recruitment.

Wednesday's circular is a revision to a previous document issued in 2012.