China's aircraft carrier formation passes through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A naval formation consisting of aircraft carrier Liaoning passed through the Taiwan Strait Thursday morning en route to drills in the South China Sea, said a spokesperson with the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Liang Yang said the Liaoning and other naval vessels in the formation were scientifically organized and meticulously operated during the navigation.

Since it was commissioned in 2012, the Liaoning has been carrying out training and tests steadily, the navy said.

The Liaoning is China's only aircraft carrier in operation. It was refitted based on an unfinished carrier from the former Soviet Union.