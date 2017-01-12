China rolls out conscription preparations of 2017

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (ChinaMil) -- The Conscription Office of the Ministry of National Defense has issued the Notice on Conscription Preparations of 2017, setting out the arrangements for this year's conscription preparation.

The notice makes it clear that preparations for this year's conscription begins on Jan. 10, urging regions to fulfill the recruitment tasks to a high standard.

The military service registration must be completed before June 30, 2017, the notice required.

According to the document, various regions should attach importance to the construction of conscription work stations in universities and colleges so as to open channels for university students to enlist. It is also required in the notice that the conscription process including the physical check-up and political inspection should be wrapped up before the beginning of summer vacation.

The Conscription Office of the Ministry of National Defense launched the national official website for conscription (www.gfbzb.gov.cn) on January 10, 2017, rolling out the online conscription registration, application and policy consultation services. Male citizens aged 18 years as of December 31, 2017 should log into the website for military service registration before June 30.