PLA Navy commissions latest electronic reconnaissance ship



The newly commissioned electronic reconnaissance ship Kaiyangxing(Hull 856) berths at a naval port in Qingdao, north China’s Shandong province, on January 10, 2017.





QINGDAO, Jan. 12 (ChinaMil) -- The commissioning, naming and color-presenting ceremony for the new type of electronic reconnaissance ship Kaiyangxing(Mizar Star) was held at a naval port in Qingdao of north China’s Shandong province on January 10.

After the ceremony, the electronic reconnaissance ship Kaiyangxing(Mizar Star) will be commissioned to a combat support flotilla of the North China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy.



Bearing the hull number 856, Kaiyangxing is a new-generation electronic reconnaissance ship independently developed by China. It is capable of carrying out all-weather uninterrupted reconnaissance against various kinds of targets within a certain distance to acquire deployment information.