China appreciates Nigeria's commitment to one-China policy

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China highly appreciates Nigeria's move to close Taiwan's office in capital city Abuja, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Thursday.

"It has completely solved a leftover problem affecting political trust between China and Nigeria and removed political obstacles that have disrupted the healthy development of bilateral relations," Lu said at a regular news briefing.

The Nigerian government said Wednesday it had ordered the closure of Taiwan's office in capital Abuja and the moving of its trade mission to Lagos.

Nigeria has no official relations with Taiwan, but Taiwan has an office in the African country. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Taiwan office has engaged in activities exceeding its capacity and violated the one-China principle.

Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe, which resumed diplomatic relations with China in December, have made correct decisions on the basis of the one-China principle, opening up broad prospects for bilateral relations, Lu said.

"Their commitment serves the fundamental interests of the people in these countries and is in line with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the international consensus of one China," the spokesperson added.