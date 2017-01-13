Chinese military medical expert team set out to Ethiopia

CHONGQING, Jan. 13 (ChinaMil) -- A team of experts from the Third Military Medical University (TMMU) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), in China's Chongqing, see off on January 10 to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on a medical assistance mission.

The nine members of the medical team are all clinical doctors from the departments of nephrology, cardiovascular internal medicine, urinary surgery, ear-nose-throat, oral and maxillofacial surgery, operation anesthesia and radiology of the Southwest Hospital affiliated to the Third Military Medical University.

According the task arrangement, the Chinese military medical experts will carry out clinical treatment, personnel training and technical assistance at the General Hospital of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces after arriving in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

In addition, they are also expected to make rounds of visits to the working staff of the Chinese-funded enterprises in Ethiopia.