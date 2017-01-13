Opposition to THAAD deployment "understandable": Chinese FM

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- It is understandable for China and regional countries to take necessary countermeasures to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) deployment due to reasonable security concerns, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Officials from China and Russia disclosed Thursday that they had agreed to take further countermeasures in response to the proposed deployment of THAAD in the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Spokesperson Lu Kang reiterated at a routine press briefing that the deployment of THAAD in the ROK would threaten China's security interests and undermine strategic balance in the region.

"I believe it is understandable that regional countries strongly oppose the deployment, " Lu said.

He said it is reasonable for China to take necessary countermeasures to the THAAD deployment to safeguard its security interests.