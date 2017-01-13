China, Vietnam agree on closer cooperation





Chinese President Xi Jinping (L), who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds a welcoming ceremony for Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)



BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Communist Party chiefs of China and Vietnam agreed in Beijing on Thursday that two countries should expand cooperation in various fields including maritime exploration and put ties on the right track.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi hailed the growth of the all-round strategic cooperative partnership, citing progress in friendship, political trust, cooperation and cultural exchanges.

Likening the two countries as "comrades and brothers," Xi said China views relations with Vietnam strategically and from a long-term perspective, and hopes that the two countries will properly manage and control disputes.

Xi suggested cementing political trust through close contact between top leaders and parties to offer strategic guidance. He proposed expanding military and security cooperation, and coordinating on global issues.

The two should advance people-to-people exchanges, in particular among the youth, and boost cooperation in education, culture, media, tourism and sports, Xi said.

With regard to maritime disputes, Xi urged both sides to increase communication and consolidate mutual trust, in order to lay a solid political foundation for the settlement of disputes and work together on maritime exploration and cooperation.

Trong also spoke of expanded maritime cooperation and achievements in trade, investment, tourism, defense, security and non-governmental exchange.

Trong's visit comes as both countries celebrate the 67th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

It is Trong's first China visit since he was re-elected chief of the CPV last January, and his first foreign trip in 2017. He is also the first foreign leader China has received this year, which reveals the importance both sides attach to their partnership.

Trong congratulated Xi on China's achievements under the leadership of the 18th CPC Central Committee.

Hailing the visits between himself and Xi in 2015, Trong said the progress in relations between the two countries and parties is exciting.

Healthy Vietnam-China ties are in the fundamental interests of parties, nations and peoples, he said. It is the top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy to enhance partnership with China.

Vietnam hopes to combine its "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan with China's Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

Xi promised support for Vietnam in hosting the 2017 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings.

Trong arrived in Beijing earlier on Thursday for a four-day official visit.