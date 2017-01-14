Militaries of China, Vietnam to enhance cooperation





Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Fan Changlong (1st R) meets with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Ngo Xuan Lich (1st L) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)



BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Fan Changlong met with Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich Friday in Beijing.

Fan said the Chinese military is ready to work with its Vietnamese counterpart to implement the important consensus reached between leaders of the Communist Party of China and Communist Party of Vietnam.

Armies of the two countries should continue to enhance mutual trust, properly manage and control disputes, and help push the China-Vietnam all-round strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, Fan said.

Lich said Vietnam is willing to work with China to expand pragmatic cooperation and promote the continuous development of the relationship between the two armies.

Also on Friday Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan met with Lich. Chang expressed China's hopes to make joint efforts with the Vietnamese side to ensure regional peace and stability.

Chang proposed the cooperation between the two militaries in fields such as high-level contacts, personnel training, and border control.

Lich said that the Vietnamese side is willing to continue frequent high-level interaction, deepen pragmatic cooperation and propel the relationship between the two armies to a new stage.