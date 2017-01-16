China's aircraft carrier returns to port after drill

China's aircraft carrier formation returned to Qingdao port Friday after finishing a drill, the Chinese navy said Friday.

Comprised of aircraft carrier Liaoning, a number of destroyers, some J-15 carrier-based fighter jets and helicopters, the fleet sailed through the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the South China sea.

The formation passed through the Miyakato, Bashi and Taiwan straits, according to the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

J-15 fighter jets carried out exercises including taking off and landing in different hydrological and meteorological conditions, air-combat tactics, air refueling, and others.

The drill verified the combat capability of the aircraft carrier formation and construction and command of the high sea combat system, the PLAN said.

Chen Yueqi, commander of the formation, said the drill simulated real combat as much as possible, and achieved expected results.

Future drills of Liaoning will be determined by actual situations, the PLAN said.