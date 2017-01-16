Chinese naval escort ship arrives at Djibouti for replenishment

DJIBOUTI PORT, Jan. 16 (ChinaMil) -- The guided-missile frigate Hengyang of the 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrived at Djibouti Port on January 12, 2017, for a five-day replenishment.

Staff members of the Chinese Embassy in Djibouti, led by Chinese Ambassador to Djibouti Fu Huaqiang, were at the pier to welcome the Hengyang.

The frigate will be replenished with vegetables and fruits, and have its equipment overhauled and maintained.

With the increasingly strengthened cooperation and exchange between China and African countries, in recent years, Chinese enterprises have played an irreplaceable role in Djibouti’s infrastructure construction.

In order to better undertake its international responsibility, implement its international obligations and protect its legitimate interests, China is now building supporting facilities in Djibouti, which will be mainly used for the Chinese naval ships to have replenishment and rest in their mission period of providing escort for merchant ships while fighting against pirates, and conducting humanitarian rescue operations in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off the Somali coast.

He Xianli, leader of the logistic team of the 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce, said that it has become a routine action now for Chinese naval escort ships to make replenishment and rest at the Port of Djibouti.

While the Hengyang has its replenishment at the Port of Djibouti, the supply ship Honghu and the guided-missile frigate Yulin of the 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce are implementing their escort duties.

Following the Hengyang, the Honghu and Yulin will conduct in-port replenishment and rest at the Port of Djibouti in turn.