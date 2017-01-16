Naval taskforce returns home after visiting New Zealand, America, Canada

QINGDAO, Jan. 16 (ChinaMil) – The Chinese naval taskforce, consisting of the guided-missile frigates Yancheng (Hull 546) and Daqing (Hull 576) and the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) from the North China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy, arrived at a naval port in Qingdao on Jan.13 after wrapping up its good-will visit to New Zealand, America and Canada.

The North China Sea Fleet held a ceremony at the wharf to welcome the taskforce back.

After it set sail from Qingdao on October 18, 2016, the taskforce has participated in the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) maritime security exercise which involved warships from over 10 countries, and the International Naval Review on celebration of the Royal New Zealand Navy's 75th founding anniversary.

The taskforce has also conducted formation training and joint search and rescue exercises with the US Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy and carried out a series of exchange activities with the two navies during its visit to the United States and Canada.