PLA a force for world peace, military leader says

The Chinese military is willing to work with other nations to tackle security issues and contribute to world peace and mutual development, a senior military officer said on Monday night.

Guan Youfei, director of the Defense Ministry’s Office for International Military Cooperation, made the remarks at the ministry’s annual Chinese New Year banquet in Beijing.

He was making a welcoming speech on behalf of Defense Minister Chang Wanquan to more than 240 foreign military attaches from over 80 countries.

Guan said the People’s Liberation Army will push forward reforms this year to strengthen the military, increase overall defense and military construction, and take a large step toward a strong military with Chinese characteristics.

He said peace and development are still the mainstream trend of our time, despite challenges and conflicts in the world.

“We, the militaries, need to answer the call of the time and enhance mutual trust and cooperation,” Guan said. “We also need to cultivate a new type of international relations based on win-win cooperation.”

Major General Slawomir Kaluzinski of the Polish Air Force gave a speech on behalf the attending military attaches and said China is a global power that can achieve breakthroughs in promoting world peace.

He said he hoped China’s defense and military construction will achieve new heights and called for joint efforts to promote friendly military-military relations between China and other nations.