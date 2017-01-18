Senior military leader meets with Cambodian military delegation



Ma Yiming (R), deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), shakes hands with Gen. Khun Vuth, the visiting undersecretary of state of the Cambodian Ministry of Defense in Beijing on the morning of Jan. 17, 2017. (Mod. gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (ChinaMil) -- Ma Yiming, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), meets with the visiting Cambodian senior military officers delegation led by Gen. Khun Vuth, undersecretary of state of the Cambodian Ministry of Defense in Beijing on the morning of Jan. 17, 2017.

Ma said that China and Cambodia are good neighbors, friends and partners. In the new historical period, the bilateral relations has been comprehensively deepened under the joint guidance of the leaders from both sides. Particularly, Chinese president Xi Jinping’s successful visit to Cambodia last year has vigorously promoted the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to achieve greater development, Ma stressed.

China appreciates Cambodia's consistent and firm support for issues concerning China’s core interests, and the Chinese side will continue to support the great efforts of the Cambodian government, people and military in country development and army building, Ma said.

In recent years, the militaries of China and Cambodia have had frequent high-level interactions, expanded exchange fields, and remarkable achievements in cooperation, Ma said.

The Chinese side is willing to work together with Cambodian side to continue to expand the mil-to-mil cooperation fields and upgrade the cooperation level, so as to add new content to the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, Ma said.

Gen. Khun Vuth expressed that China and Cambodia are good friends with a long history. Cambodia attaches great importance to developing bilateral military relations, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China, so as to constantly promote the bilateral military relations to a new level.

The Cambodian side appreciates China for its long-term support and assistance for Cambodia's building of the country and military, and Cambodia will offer China its firm support in international and regional affairs, Gen. Khun Vuth said.