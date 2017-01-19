Chinese president eyes shared, win-win development for mankind's future

GENEVA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for building a community of shared future for mankind and achieving shared and win-win development amid growing challenges and risks.

While expounding his vision of mankind's future in a keynote speech at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), the leader of the world's second largest economy championed a world of lasting peace, common security for all and common prosperity, as well as an open, inclusive world, and a clean, beautiful world.

The president underscored the principle of equality in establishing a fair and equitable international order, saying that in a new era, the international community should uphold sovereign equality and work for equality in right, opportunity and rules for all countries.

"We should advance democracy in international relations and reject dominance by just one or several countries. All countries should jointly shape the future of the world, write international rules, manage global affairs and ensure that development outcomes are shared by all," he said.

SHARED FUTURE

In his speech delivered at the Palace of Nations, Xi listed such priorities as partnership, security, growth, inter-civilization exchanges and ecosystem in building a community of shared future for mankind.

"We should stay committed to building a world of lasting peace through dialogue and consultation," he said, noting that countries should foster partnerships based on dialogue, non-confrontation and non-alliance.

"Nuclear weapons, the Sword of Damocles that hangs over mankind, should be completely prohibited and thoroughly destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons," the president said.

He urged the international community to build a world of common security for all through joint efforts, saying that all countries should pursue common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

China has decided to provide an additional 200 million yuan (about 29 million U.S. dollars) of humanitarian assistance for refugees and the displaced of Syria, he announced.

In his vision of building a world of common prosperity through win-win cooperation, Xi advocated building an open world economy while warning against protectionism.

"Trade protectionism and self-isolation will benefit no one," he said.

"We should strengthen coordination and improve governance so as to ensure sound growth of economic globalization and make it open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all," he said.

Xi also suggested that the international community build an open and inclusive world through exchanges and mutual learning, and make the world clean and beautiful by pursuing green and low-carbon development.

"We should pursue green, low-carbon, circular and sustainable way of life and production, advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in a balanced manner and explore a model of sound development that ensures growth, better lives and a good environment," he said.