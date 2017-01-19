China Military





United Nations (UN) peacekeepers head to a refugee camp in South Sudan for a security-check on Jan 13, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Che Luyue)

JUBA, Jan. 19 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion in Juba, capital of South Sudan, joined United Nations police and the Nepalese riot squad to carry out a joint security check at a refugee camp in Juba on Jan. 13, local time.

The joint military-police security check is a routine operation of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan(UNMISS). In order to eliminate the lurking security threats to civilians and fulfill the UN purpose of keeping world peace, the UNMISS organizes each month UN civil police and peacekeeping infantry battalions under the UNMISS Force to carry out joint search for prohibited items such as weapons, ammunitions and drugs hidden in the refugee camps.

In previous check operations, the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion undertook outer guarding, but this time, the Chinese peacekeeping infantrymen directly participated in searching the site.

Commander Ding Hailong of the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion said this is an opportunity for Chinese peacekeepers to upgrade their capability through carrying out joint operations with peacekeepers from other countries.