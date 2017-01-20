PLA Army, Navy hold military-rank promotion ceremonies in Beijing

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese PLA Army held a grand ceremony to promote six officers to the military rank of major general in Beijing on January 17, 2017.

The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Liu Lei, political commissar of the PLA Army. Commander of the PLA Army General Li Zuocheng read the military-rank promotion orders of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) signed by the CMC Chairman Xi Jinping.

The six army officers who are promoted to the military rank of major general are: He Jikang, director of the Political Department under the 31st Combined Corps; Jia Xiangyu, director of the Army Logistics Department under the Southern Theater Command; Yue Ande, deputy commander of the 14th Combined Corps; Zhao Zhong, deputy director of the Political Work Department under the Tibet Military Command; Zhang Hong, deputy commander of the PLA Beijing Garrison; and Zeng Qin, political commissar of the PLA Nanjing Artillery Institute.

Following the PLA Army, the PLA Navy held a military rank promotion ceremony on Friday morning in Beijing. Approved by the Central Military Commission, the military ranks of seven naval officers have been promoted from senior captain to rear admiral.

PLA Navy Commander Admiral Shen Jinlong read the military-rank promotion orders of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) signed by the CMC Chairman Xi Jinping.

The seven naval officers who got promotion are Bai Yaoping, deputy chief of staff of the North China Sea Fleet; Guo Hongwei, deputy director of the Political Work Department of the North China Sea Fleet; Wang Guangxin, political commissar of the NO. 92538 Unit; Guan Bailin, deputy chief of staff of the East China Sea Fleet; Yang Zhiliang, deputy director of the Political Work Department under the South China Sea Fleet; Ma Qinglei and He Qingfeng, assistant dean and director of political department of the Naval Command Institute respectively.

Admiral Miao Hua, political commissar of the PLA Navy, presided over the military rank promotion ceremony.

Bai Yaoping and Yang Zhiliang, who are on escort mission as the commanding officers of the 24th and 25th Chinese naval escort taskforces respectively, were not present at the ceremony.