Military helicopter crashes in southeast China, two pilots missing

BEIJING, JAN. 20 (ChinaMil) -- A military helicopter crashed in an area near Xiazhuwei Village, Jieshan Town, Quangang District, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, at around 19:20 pm on January 19, and two pilots were missing, according to the military sources on Friday.

The helicopter, assigned to an army aviation regiment stationed in Fujian Province, was on a night flight training mission when it crashed.

Shortly after the accident, the military and civilian authorities conducted joint search and rescue operations and started to handle the relevant affairs.

Four local houses were damaged and three local people were slightly injured during the air crash. The injured people have been sent to the hospital for treatment and are not life-threatening.

The cause of the helicopter crash is still under investigation.