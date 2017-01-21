PLA frigates, drone search for fishing boat crew in East China Sea

NINGBO, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's People's Liberation Army Navy has sent two frigates and a drone to search for a fishing boat that sank in the East China Sea on Friday evening, leaving at least one person dead, navy sources said Saturday.

The Chinese fishing boat, Liaoda Zhongyu 15126, had 13 crew on board before sinking at around 6 a.m. Friday.

Frigates Suzhou and Ji'an arrived in the area and began their search on Saturday morning after the Donghai Fleet received requests for assistance late on Friday from the maritime rescue center in Jiangsu Province. A military drone was also dispatched.

So far, only one body has been recovered and the rest of the crew remain unaccounted for.