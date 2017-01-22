PLA navy chief sends festival greetings to sailors on missions

Shen Jinlong, the commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy, extended Lunar New Year's greetings to the crew of two naval fleets on missions Friday.

No. 112 naval fleet has finished an escort mission that started in August 2016, and is currently on visits to other countries.

No. 568 naval fleet began its escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia on Jan. 2.

Shen, who sent the address in a video, encouraged the sailors to strive to make greater contributions to the protection of national sovereignty, security and development interests.