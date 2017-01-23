Xi to head civil-military integration body

Chinese President Xi Jinping will head a newly formed central commission for integrated military and civilian development launched on Sunday, which experts said is vital for China's national defense.

The commission will decide and coordinate affairs on civil-military integration, which will be under the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Civil-military integration is important in building our national defense in peacetime, said Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"Building national defense depends heavily on the masses. Public support is of great importance to our military."

Some local governments have promoted civil-military integration, but the new central commission will provide uniform orders, he added.

Xi has stressed the importance of the integration, describing the coordination between economic development and national defense as mutually beneficial.

The integration, which is key to realizing the goal of a strong army, accelerated in March 2014 when it was upgraded to a national strategy.

In May 2014, the first "military and civilian integration forum" issued a list of 200 military items, attracting more than 100 private companies and countless deals.

Li added that civil-military integration can be improved if the government involves Chinese companies in high-tech industries.

He added that laws and regulations are needed for greater transparency and efficiency, "and also to prevent private companies from leaking military secrets."

China's National Defense Industry Enterprise Military and Civil Integration Industry Alliance (CNDIA) was established earlier this month.

The alliance was co-founded by the Association of National Defense Industrial Enterprises of China, China Great Wall Industry Group and China Fortune Land Development Co, China News Service reported.

CNDIA chief Liu Dongkui said civil-military integration has become a national strategy. But civil-military integration on the national defense level faces problems, including bureaucratic red tape and an outmoded property rights system, said the report.

In September 2015, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND) and the PLA General Armament Department released a catalog of weapons that require licensing. Listing 11 arms categories and 755 items in all, it is a third of the length of a catalog published in 2005, Xinhua reported.

"Restrictions are imposed only on arms closely related to national strategic security, public security and state secret security," said the SASTIND's Wang Xin.

Licenses are also needed to develop auxiliary products that play an important role in items on the list, Wang added.