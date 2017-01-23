2 PLA pilots pass away after night training crash

Two pilots of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force's aviation wing died on Thursday during night flight training, the military announced on Sunday.

Major Zhang Hao, 33, and Captain Wang Xiaodong, 27, were killed as their helicopter crashed in Quanzhou, Fujian province, on Thursday night. The military gave them the title of revolutionary martyr, the PLA Daily reported.

Zhang's pregnant wife and Wang's fiancée came to their unit on Saturday to say goodbye to the deceased, the report said.

The military did not disclose what kind of helicopter the pilots were flying, but observers have said it is likely to be a WZ-10 attack helicopter, a domestically developed helicopter that has been widely deployed by the PLA.