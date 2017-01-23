24th Chinese naval escort taskforce visits Qatar

DOHA, Jan. 23 (ChinaMil) -- The 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrived in Qatar's Doha on the morning of January 21, local time, for a five-day goodwill visit following a successful visit to Saudi Arabia. It was the PLA Navy's second visit to Qatar.

Led by Bai Yaoping and Zhou Pingfei, respectively commanding officer and political commissar of the escort taskforce, the guided-missile destroyer Harbin (Hull 112), the guided-missile frigate Handan (Hull 579) and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 960) sailed into the Doha Port in Qatar at 9:00 am.

Chinese sailors manned the rails, and more than 400 people, including Chinese ambassador to Qatar Li Chen, representatives from China-funded organizations, local Chinese nationals and overseas Chinese, representatives of Chinese students in Qatar and those of Qatar naval sailors, welcomed the taskforce at the port.

After the welcome ceremony, Li Chen and about 400 Chinese and foreigners attending the ceremony visited the Harbin destroyer and Handan frigate.

It is learnt that during its stay in Qatar, the taskforce will hold a deck reception and carry out exchange activities with the Qatar’s Navy. The taskforce commanding officer will meet with Qatar’s naval officials and visit their vessels and military facilities along with representatives of Chinese sailors, and representatives from the Qatar side will also visit the Chinese guided-missile frigate Handan.