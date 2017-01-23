PLA Navy commissions new guided-missile destroyer Xining





The picture shows the guided-missile destroyer Xining (Hull 117) of the North China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Hao)



BEIJING, Jan. 23 (ChinaMil) -- The naming and commissioning ceremony of the new type guided-missile destroyer Xining (Hull 117) was held at a naval port of the North China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy (PLAN) on Jan 22, 2017.

The ceremony kicked off at 10 am. Rear Admiral Zhang Wendan, commander of the North China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy, announced the order and presented the navy ensign and naming certificate for the new guided-missile destroyer Xining.

With hull number 117, Xining is a homegrown guided-missile destroyer integrated with many new types of weaponry. The destroyer has high informatization level, advanced stealth capability and electromagnetic compatibility. The destroyer is mainly responsible for formation command, regional air defense, anti-submarine warfare and other missions.

According to sources, Chinese navy's first generation of domestic guided-missile destroyer with hull number 108 was once also named Xining but the destroyer retired in 2013 after 33 years of service.



Rear Admiral Zhang Wendan (L), commander of the North China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy, presents the navy ensign to the new guided-missile destroyer Xining. (mod.gov.cn/ Wang You)