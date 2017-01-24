Foreign media: PLA Navy meets goal of controlling first island chain

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (ChinaMil) -- "Like the US, China firmly believes that a nation's international standing is closely related to its development of aircraft carrier." As the Chinese Spring Festival is approaching, an article published by the British magazine The Economist on Jan. 21 put the topic of China's military buildup back under the spotlight.

In the new round of discussions about China's aircraft carrier, the US media exclaimed that "both the outgoing and incoming PLA Navy commanders are familiar with US senior naval officials". Despite the constant frictions on the South China Sea issue, the Chinese and American navies actually have frequent interactions.

The high-level personnel reshuffle in the PLA Navy has renewed foreign media's interests on China's naval development recently. Wu Shengli, who has been the PLA Navy commander for more than 11 years, was retired on Jan. 17.

RIA Novosti published an article titled "China appoints new navy commander" on Jan. 21, which said Shen Jinlong, former commander of the South China Sea Fleet, will succeed Wu Shengli to be the new Navy commander.

According to Global Times, the South China Sea, North China Sea and East China Sea fleets of the PLA Navy all had new commanders in early 2017. Japan's Sankei Shimbun and Mainichi Shimbun commented that it was the first time that China promoted a fleet commander to be Navy commander directly on Jan. 20.

On Jan 21, Singapore's Lian He Zao Bao published a special report on the relations between China's senior naval officers with the South China Sea, saying that Shen Jinlong headed up the South China Sea Fleet when the disputes over South China Sea islands and reefs were most heated. During his term, he handled multiple sensitive crises and normalized war preparedness patrol of islands and reefs in that region.

India's The Economic Times made a special report on Jan. 21 to review the interactions between Chinese and the US navies, including Chinese naval vessel's first-time participation in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise.

Indeed, the PLA Navy, which is the mobile territory of China, left its footprints all over the globe in the past decade and created a lot of "first times".

The escort taskforce to the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters was formed at the end of 2008 and "carried out major missions outside the Pacific region for the first time".

When Libya was in turmoil in February 2011, the PLA Navy participated in the evacuation of overseas Chinese for the first time.

In July 2013, Chinese naval vessels passed the Soya-kaikyo between Japan's Hokkaido and Russia's Sakhalin and sailed around Japan Sea for the first time. In October that year, they passed the Strait of Magellan, the southernmost end of the South American continent for the first time.

In February 2014, they passed the Sunda Strait between Indonesia's Java and Sumatra, and in June, the PLA Navy participated in the US-led RIMPAC multi-national maritime military exercise for the first time, the largest of its kind in the world.

In March 2015, Chinese naval vessels berthed at a foreign port for the first time to directly evacuate overseas Chinese during the civil strife of Yemen. Some of those "breakthroughs" have become more important routine operations of longer significance.

At the moment, the 25th PLA naval escort taskforce is cruising in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somali, and the world is accustomed to that. The China-Russia Joint Sea military exercises that started in 2012 have also become a routine mechanism.

In an article that reviewed the past decade of Chinese Navy, the US Defense News website said more newly built large and modern vessels are joining the PLA Navy, including advanced guided-missile destroyer and frigate, multiple conventional and nuclear-powered submarines, modern amphibious attack ship and high-performance replenishment ship. High-performance replenishment ship is one of the key factors why China is able to carry out long-distance missions in foreign waters.

Since August 2008, the PLA Navy has dispatched multiple ocean-going fleets to carry out anti-pirate missions in the Gulf of Aden. Moreover, they have also sailed to sea areas around Africa, in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, the Bering Sea and America.

According to the article, the PLA Navy has come to the period of the "most dramatic" development. It has helped China to rise to be a strong maritime power in the region, reinforced China's claim for island sovereignty, and escorted business activities in the West Pacific and Indian Ocean along the Maritime Silk Road.

The website of the Military and Industrial Complex of Russia estimated that China's South China Sea, East China Sea and North China’s fleets have enormous overall strength with more than 700 surface vessels and submarines.

It claimed that "the PLA Navy has accomplished the periodic goal of controlling the first island chain. It will achieve military presence and operations in the second island chain region before 2020 and establish an ocean-going Navy that can carry out missions at any point of oceans around the world by 2050".

According to the media, China's Navy has remained weak for a long time after the People's Republic of China was founded, and its fast buildup in recent years may be a "compensation" for its slow development in the past few decades.

Disclaimer: The information, ideas or opinions appearing in this article are those of the Global Times and do not reflect the views of eng.chinamil.com.cn. Chinamil.com.cn does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. If the article carries photographs or images, we do not vouch for their authenticity.