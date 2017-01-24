US media: Japan has little right to complain about how China remembers war against Japanese aggression





The picture shows the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, located in China's Nanjing City.



BEIJING, Jan. 24 (ChinaMil) -- According to reports, the history books tell us that the Second Sino-Japanese War began in 1937, ended with Japan's defeat by the Allies in 1945, and cost the lives of perhaps 20 million Chinese soldiers and civilians.

These days, however, China says the history books are wrong. The Second Sino-Japanese War began in 1931, according to the Chinese government. And China is right.

The report says that China has also changed the official name of the conflict in school textbooks from the “Eight-Year War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression” to the “14-Year War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.”

Japan, which has been accused of rewriting its own textbooks to minimize the record of Japanese aggression and atrocities, denounced the move. A Japanese government spokesman said “that it was not up to the Chinese government to decide the length of the war,” according to the New York Times.

“It is important that Japan and China should demonstrate they do not focus excessively on the unfortunate past,” a Japanese spokesman said.

Unfortunately, that “unfortunate past” will not die. While the Japanese still consider themselves victims because of the atomic bombs, Chinese still remember massive atrocities such as the Rape of Nanjing, or Koreans the “comfort women” sex slaves they were forced to provide to Japanese soldiers, according to the report.

The report also mentioned that as pure history, China's revision is justified. By any reasonable standard, Japan's seizure of Manchuria -- a 360,000-square-mile region bigger than Texas -- was an act of war.

“It does make a lot of sense to set 1931 rather than 1937 as the first year of the Second Sino-Japanese War,” Peter Harmsen, author of a book on Japan's 1937 assault on Nanjing, told me.

“The 1931 Manchurian 'Incident', as it has been euphemistically called, was in reality a full-scale Japanese invasion of territory that had been part of China for centuries.

Indeed, to get an idea of the scale of what was going on, the area occupied by the Japanese Army in 1931 was more than five times larger than the western half of Poland occupied by Nazi Germany eight years later.”

As Harmsen points, dates can often be arbitrary. "What right do we have in the West to claim that World War II broke out in 1939?" he asks. In September 1939, World War II was essentially a local conflict between European powers. Did it only become a "world war" once the United States and Japan engaged in hostilities in 1941?

As the aggressor, Japan has little right to complain about how China remembers a war that killed so many of its people, according to the report.

Michael Peck is a contributing writer for this article. He can be found on Twitter and Facebook.