HK to return detained military vehicles to Singapore: customs

Hong Kong Customs has completed its investigation and will return a batch of military vehicles detained two months ago to Singapore, the commissioner of Hong Kong Customs said Tuesday.

The military vehicles and the associated equipment will be returned to Singapore through the carrier, while the investigation might lead to criminal prosecution, said Commissioner of Hong Kong Customs and Excise Roy Tang.

Nine Singaporean armored vehicles were seized by Hong Kong customs on Nov. 23, 2016 while in transit at a dock in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"Import, export and transshipment/transit of strategic commodities in breach of licensing requirement are criminal offences punishable under the Hong Kong law," Tang said, "The action by the Hong Kong Customs on Nov. 23, 2016 was taken because there was a suspected breach of the Hong Kong law."

As an active and responsible trading partner in the global economy, Hong Kong is committed to complying with international standards of strategic trade control, thus implementing a robust control system to achieve it, Tang said.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded Tuesday to this latest development, saying the releasing of the vehicles and other equipment "is a positive outcome".