Foreign media: Hong Kong to return seized armored vehicles to Singapore

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (ChinaMil) -- Authorities in Hong Kong will soon release nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armored vehicles that they have impounded and detained by Hong Kong Customs, according to foreign media.

Singapore's foreign affairs ministry said Hong Kong authorities have completed their investigations and would release the SAF Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles and other equipment to the city-state in a statement, according to Singapore-based newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported on Jan 24.

The statement said the notification came in a reply by Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to a letter from Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"This is a positive outcome," the statement said. "Prime Minister Lee has replied to Chief Executive Leung to thank him for Hong Kong's cooperation in resolving this matter."

Roy Tang Yun-kwong, Commissioner of Customs and Excise of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People's Republic of China, pointed out that as an active and responsible trading partner in the global economy, Hong Kong is committed to complying with international standards of strategic trade control, thus implementing a robust control system to achieve it, reported by the Press Releases of HKSAR government on Jan 24.

"Import, export and trans-shipment or transit of strategic commodities in breach of licensing requirement are criminal offences punishable under the Hong Kong law.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's top customs official Roy Tang explained the action that the vehicles were detained by the Hong Kong Customs on Nov. 23, 2016 was "because there was a suspected breach of the Hong Kong law".

Tang said that Hong Kong Customs has completed investigations into the suspected case, which might lead to criminal prosecution.

"The military vehicles and the associated equipment will be returned to Singapore through the carrier," he added.