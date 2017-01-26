Chinese leaders extend Spring Festival greetings



Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, delivers a speech to extend Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese at a reception in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2017. This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese Thursday at a reception in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered his speech to a gathering at the Great Hall of the People, greeting all Chinese in the mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and abroad.

The reception was presided over by Li Keqiang. Other leaders including Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli were also present.

Addressing the event, Xi said China has made a good start to the country's 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) and taken various works to a new level in 2016.

Economic growth continued to rank among the top in the world. The first battles have been won in the final campaign against poverty. The lives of the people have continued to improve and major achievements have been made in reform and opening-up, he said.

China achieved breakthroughs in national defense and military reform, promoted rule of law, and advanced strict governance of the CPC, Xi added.

The country has made major contributions to world peace and development with its own development and progress, the president said.

"The Chinese people have great dreams, but also have a great spirit to work hard and endure hardship to realize such dreams," Xi said.

He called on the people to salute to those diligent, brave Chinese people as well as to heroes, model workers, veterans and all who contribute to the country's development.

In 2017, the CPC will convene its 19th National Congress, setting out a new blueprint for socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said.

The president called on all Party members, the military and people of all ethnic groups to unite closely around the CPC Central Committee and make new progresses to prepare for the 19th CPC National Congress.

Xi stressed that the Chinese nation highly values true affection and righteousness. He called for treating others with honesty and sincerity, and being open and above board in life.

Xi hoped that under the leadership of the CPC, all of the people in the country can roll up their sleeves to work hard for the goal of building a moderately prosperous society, achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and building a community of shared destiny for all humanity.

This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28.



Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and other top Chinese leaders Li Keqiang (3rd R), Zhang Dejiang (3rd L), Yu Zhengsheng (2nd R), Liu Yunshan (2nd L), Wang Qishan (1st R) and Zhang Gaoli (1st L) attend a reception for the Spring Festival with members of the public in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2017. This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

