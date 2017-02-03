Chinese envoy calls on parties to conflict in eastern Ukraine to abide by ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called on parties to the recurring conflict in eastern Ukraine to strictly abide by the cease-fire regime and remain committed to a political solution.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi told the Security Council that there must be a fundamental solution that will accommodate the legitimate rights and aspirations of all regions and ethnic groups and also address the reasonable concerns of all relevant parties in order to strike a balance among the interests of all sides.

The situation in eastern Ukraine has worsened over the weekend with reported cease-fire violations and wide-spread use of multiple-launch-rocket systems, which are prohibited under Minsk peace agreement.

The UN has reported that over 17,000 people, including 2,500 children, are facing freezing weather without any heating or electricity following intense fighting around the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

Liu said China is of the view that all parties should fully implement Security Council resolution, enforce cessation of hostilities and implement Minsk agreement.

He said all parties must remain committed to seeking a comprehensive, lasting and balanced solution to the Ukrainian issue for dialogue and consultations to help achieve peace, stability and development in Ukraine.

"The international community should continue to support all diplomatic efforts for political solution," he said. "Security Council discussions on this issue should contribute to the easing of tensions on the ground and seeking a proper solution to the Ukrainian question."