Chinese naval escort taskforce visits United Arab Emirates



Rear Admiral Bai Yaoping (middle, front), commanding officer of the 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce, delivers a speech after the taskforce arrived at the pier of the Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, January 26, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Zhen)



ZAYED PORT, ABU DHABI, Feb. 3 (ChinaMil) -- A Chinese naval escort taskforce arrived at the Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on January 26 and started its five-day goodwill visit to the UAE after its visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This is Chinese navy's third visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At about 9:00 am on that day, the guided-missile destroyer Harbin (Hull 112), the guided-missile frigate Handan (Hull 579) and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 960) of the 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce entered the Zayed Port, during which the Chinese sailors dressed in navy-blue uniforms manned the rails on the three naval warships.

More than 600 people including Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Ni Jian, Chinese Consul General to Dubai Li Lingbing and Chinese Military Attaché to the UAE You Jian together with other staff members of the Chinese embassy and consulate in the UAE, working staff of China-funded institutions, overseas Chinese, Chinese students studying in the UAE as well as representatives from the UAE Navy were at the pier to welcome the taskforce.

After the welcoming ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Ni Jian and his party had a talk with Rear Admiral Bai Yaoping, commanding officer of the taskforce, Zhou Pingfei, political commissar and other sailors of the taskforce. They also visited the guided-missile destroyer Harbin and the guided-missile frigate Handan together with other Chinese and foreign personnel.

During the taskforce’s visit to the UAE, the commanding officers of the taskforce are scheduled to call on the officers of the UAE Navy and visit warships and military facilities of the UAE Navy. And, the 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce and the UAE Navy will also conduct a small-scale joint maritime drill and hold cultural and sports activities.

In addition, some sailors of the taskforce will participate in a Spring Festival gala held by the Chinese Embassy in the UAE to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival.