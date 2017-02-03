China Military

JUBA, Feb. 3 (ChinaMil) -- The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to Southern Sudan passed the equipment inspection organized by the United Nations Mission in Southern Sudan (UNMISS) on the first try with a readiness rate of 100 percent on February 1, 2017. This is the first time for the 3rd peacekeeping infantry battalion to receive an equipment inspection by the United Nations since its deployment in the mission area in late December, 2016.

The targets of the inspection were weapons, vehicles, reserve parts and accessories and living facilities of the Chinese infantry battalion. The six-member inspection team from the UNMISS first listened to the equipment maintenance report of the battalion. According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the UN and contributors of peacekeeping forces, the inspectors scrutinized essential hardware including weapons, vehicles and engineering equipment, as well as self-sustaining equipment for communication, medical service and firefighting item by item and unit by unit.

During the process, the inspectors not only carefully examined the vehicle instruments, pressure gauges for fire extinguishers and drug validity dates, but also required the manipulators to demonstrate the operation of the equipment on site to confirm that the equipment is usable for accomplishing peacekeeping missions.

Through the six hours of inspection, all the equipment and facilities of the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion met or surpassed the specified standards of the United Nations and won high appraisals by the inspection crew.