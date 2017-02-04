China offers help to Chinese veteran detained inside India

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (ChinaMil) -- China has been offering help to the Chinese veteran Wang Qi who has been detained inside India, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing Friday in Beijing.

Media reports said that Chinese soldier Wang Qi who has been detained inside India hopes to return to China and reunite with his family. The FM spokesperson was asked on Feb. 3 whether China is in communication with India on this and what efforts China has made.

Officials in charge of the consular affairs in the Chinese Embassy in India have given a response. The Chinese Embassy is aware of this case and has been in close contact with Wang Qi, his families and relevant departments in India, Lu Kang said when responding to the above questions.

We are very sympathetic with the conditions Mr. Wang is currently facing and have been offering help. It is believed that under the joint efforts of the two sides while respecting the wishes of Mr. Wang, this case will come to a satisfying end, Lu added.