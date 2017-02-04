Russia to deliver 10 Su-35 fighter jets to China this year



BEIJING, Feb. 4 (ChinaMil) -- The Information Telegraphic Agency of Russia (TASS) reported on February 2 that a source engaged in Russia's foreign military technical cooperation revealed that Russia will deliver the second batch of ten Su-35 fighter jets to China this year.

"The first batch of four fighter jets were supplied late last year, the second batch of ten jets will be delivered to China this year, and the last ten jets will be delivered in 2018," the source said.

The Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation didn't comment on the news.

The Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov said in November 2016 that Russia was performing the first-stage obligations of its Su-35 fighter jets contract with China.

Russia and China signed a contract worth no less than $2 billion for the delivery of 24 Su-35 fighter jets in November 2015, including the provision of ground equipment and backup engine. A source told TASS earlier that the contract would be completed within three years.

Su-35 is Russia's Generation4++ multi-function fighter jet equipped with airborne phased array radar, TVC engine and 12 hard-points. It boasts the maximal speed of 2500km/h, maximal range of 3400km and combat radius of 1600km.

Vyacheslav Shport, governor of Russia's Khabarovskiy Kray, announced in September 2016 that the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Production Association (KNAAPO), an aircraft manufacturer located by the Amur River in that region, will deliver all 24 Su-35 fighter jets to China before 2018.

The sales contract was announced by Russian Technologies, a military-industrial enterprise, in November 2015, making China the first foreign buyer of Su-35. The fighter jet is reputed to be a Generation 4++ aircraft with high flexibility and similar characteristics and performance to the upcoming Generation 5 fighter jet.

The Chinese military first showed interests in Su-35 at the Airshow China in 2008, when General Xu Qiliang, the then commander of the PLA Air Force, visited Su-35 at Sukhoi's booth and inquired about its flying, technical and tactical performance.

In 2011, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense made an offer to Russia's Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation to buy Su-35. The two sides signed an initial agreement at the end of 2012 and negotiated about technical and financial terms of the deal in the following three years.

American bimonthly National Interest put Su-35 fighters on top of the list of Russia's most horrible weapons. Expert from the magazine held that this fighter jet was "extremely dangerous" for most of NATO's fighter jets because it was equipped with long-range air-to-air missiles and was able to launch them at supersonic speed.