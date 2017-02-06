Chinese naval taskforce wraps up visits to four Middle East countries





The 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce enjoys a Spring Festival gala held by the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait during its goodwill visit to Kuwait. (mod.gov.cn/ Wang Changsong)



SHUWAIKH PORT, KUWAIT, Feb. 7 (ChinaMil) -- The 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce has left the Shuwaikh Port of Kuwait after completing a five-day goodwill visit to Kuwait on the morning of February 5, local time.

Staff members from the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, employees from Chinese-funded institutions, Chinese students studying in Kuwait as well as representatives from the Kuwait Naval Force gathered on the pier to wave goodbye to the taskforce.

Kuwait was the last stop of the 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce’s foreign port calls after its goodwill visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During its visits to those countries, the taskforce met with relevant naval officials, visited naval facilities and warships, held joint cultural and sports activities and conducted joint small-scale drills with the local navies.

When visiting the UAE and Kuwait, the Chinese sailors also attended Spring Festival galas held by the Chinese embassies and consulates in the two countries.

Commenting on the significance of the visits to the four Middle-East countries, Rear Admiral Bai Yaoping, commanding officer of the 24th Chinese naval escort taskforce, said that the 700-odd Chinese sailors have just completed a trip along the “Maritime Silk Road” and brought the friendly affection of the Chinese people and military to the four Middle-East countries.



The Chinese guided-missile destroyer Harbin (Hull 112) enters the Shuwaikh Port of Kuwait to start the taskforce’s five-day goodwill visit to Kuwait. (mod.gov.cn/ Wang Changsong)