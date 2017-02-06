China says its trial launch of DF-5C missile normal

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (ChinaMil) -- It is normal for China to carry out scheduled scientific research and tests within the Chinese territory and the tests don't target any specific country or object, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Feb. 3 in a written statement.

Regarding the recent report by U.S. media on China's successful trial launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying MIRVs (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle), Shenzhen TV had raised a question to the Ministry of National Defense asking confirmation and obtained last Friday a written response from the ministry.

The Washington Free Beacon, an American news website, reported on January 31 that two Pentagon officials disclosed that China conducted a test launch of intercontinental missile earlier in January, and the missile tested was a new DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile which carried 10 MIRVs.