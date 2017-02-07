Chinese peacekeeping medical team evacuates the wounded of terrorist attack in Mali

BAMAKO, Feb. 7 (ChinaMil) -- Six military doctors sent by the 4th Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment to Mali took a UN military helicopter on Feb. 4, 2017, local time, to Ménaka to rescue 7 wounded people, who were victims of a terrorist attack, and transfer them to Gao to receive further treatment.

Before that, a group of unidentified armed militants had raided the barracks of Mali government forces in Ménaka. Four Mali government troops were killed in the crossfire and seven were injured.

After receiving the order to rescue and transfer the wounded, the Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment to Mali sent a medical team with 6 members, who took a military helicopter of the MINUSMA to Ménaka, 261 kilometers away from Gao. At 16:40, the helicopter returned to Gao safely. The seven wounded soldiers' vital signs and other monitored parameters were all normal.