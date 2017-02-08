'Aman-17' int'l naval exercise to be held in Pakistan

The international naval exercise "Aman-17" (Aman means peace in Urdu) will be held in Karachi, Pakistan, from February 10-14. More than 35 countries will participate in the event.

The multinational exercise, themed "together for peace," has been planned by the Pakistan Navy and will be conducted in the North Arabian Sea.

AMAN 17 exercise will feature harbor and sea phases where participants will witness a variety of activities including Search & Rescue (SAR) Operations, gunnery drills, anti-piracy demonstrations, replenishment at Sea (RAS) and maritime counter-terrorism demonstrations.

It involves ships, aircraft, helicopters, Special Operations Forces (SOF), Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD), marine teams and observers from regional as well extra-regional navies.

This exercise provides a platform for the navies involved - some of which do not work together very often - to hone their skills andbuild cooperation and friendship to promote peace and stability.

The joint drill will bring together navies from 12 countries including Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.In addition, observers from 31 countries will also attend the event.

It's the fifth time that China has participated in the jointdrill.The Chinese navy fleet will include the guided-missile destroyer Harbin, guided-missile frigate Handan and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.

Initiated and organized by Pakistan, the "Aman" series exercise has been held every other year since 2007, aiming to boost inter-operability and to demonstrate the allied nation's capabilities to fight terrorism and other maritime threats.