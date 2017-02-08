China, Myanmar hold high-level consultations on maintaining peace in border area

KUNMING, Feb. 8 (ChinaMil) -- The China-Myanmar Diplomacy and Defense "2+2" Consultations were held in Kunming, capital city of southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Tuesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) Shao Yuanming, Myanmar Minister of State for Foreign Affairs U Kyaw Tin and Commander of No. 1 Special Operation Bureau of the Myanmar Defense Services Tun Tun Naung.

The two sides praised the development of China-Myanmar relations and reached consensus that properly dealing with the northern Myanmar issue and maintaining peace and stability on the China- Myanmar border area are of great significance to advancing the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Therefore, the two sides agreed to maintain close communication on the northern Myanmar situation, strengthen cooperation on border control, and work together to maintain tranquility and promote development in the China-Myanmar border area.

The Chinese side hopes that parties concerned in Myanmar will honestly maintain restraint to achieve ceasefire in the northern Myanmar area as soon as possible.

China always respects Myanmar’s independent sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports Myanmar to carry forward the spirit of the Panglong Conference highlighting peaceful consultation and unity and autonomy of ethnic nationalities to achieve domestic peace and national reconciliation as soon as possible through dialogue and consultation.

The Myanmar side outlined the latest developments in its domestic peace process and preparations for the second 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference.

The Myanmar side expressed that they will take concrete measures to stabilize the situation in north Myanmar and continue to push forward the domestic peace process in a steady manner. Myanmar is grateful for China’s positive assistance in this regard and welcomes China to continuously exert its constructive influence in this process.

The two sides have agreed to hold consultations once more in China this year and will keep contacts on the date and location of the consultations.