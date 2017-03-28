PLA stages live-fire drill near China-Myanmar border

KUNMING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)forces on Tuesday staged an air-ground live-fire drill in south China, close to the border with Myanmar, military sources said.

The joint drill, carried out by the Southern Theater Command of the PLA according to an annual training schedule, was aimed at testing the troops' capabilities in rapid maneuver, precise destruction, vertical blockade and joint strike.

As required in a live-fire drill, the exercise sites and attack targets were randomly selected, the sources said, adding that armored infantry, artillery, air defense, army aviation, and air force units participated in the drill.

They coordinated closely and attacked targets precisely, the sources said. Under powerful fire support from air and ground, the armored infantry unit moved rapidly, forming a blockade of passage.

Colonel Fang Xin, who was with the the theater command, said the live-fire drill demonstrated the PLA's resolve and will in safeguarding national security in border area and air defense and protecting people's safety and their property.

It also showed the PLA's capability to win in these missions, Fang added.

The sources said Chinese authorities had informed Myanmar of the drill before it kicked off.