Chinese, Malaysian military top brass meet on cooperation



Gen. Xu Qiliang, visiting vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission reviews the guard of honor of the Malaysian military before a meeting with Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein in Kuala Lumpur on March 29, 2017.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Xu Qiliang, visiting vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, and Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein discussed military cooperation between the two countries at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Hailing the momentum of cooperation between the two sides, Xu said the Chinese military is willing to work with the Malaysian military to deepen strategic mutual trust and promote substantial cooperation so as to support the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and make active contributions to regional peace and stability.

Hishammuddin said the fate of Malaysia is closely connected with China as well as the region.

The Malaysian military is looking forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side, sending a strong message of China-Malaysia friendship to the world.