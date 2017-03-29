Arms race with mainland harms Taiwan's interests: spokesman

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that an arms race between Taiwan and the mainland would only harm Taiwan compatriots.

"We resolutely oppose Taiwan engaging in military and official exchanges of any form with countries having diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

"It will lead nowhere if Taiwan's authorities attempt to guard their wrong political path with bluffs or so-called military strategies," Ma said, adding that it would only increase tension and confrontation between the two sides and hinder social and economic development on the island.

Ma reiterated that the foundation of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations lied in opposing "Taiwan independence" and adhering to the 1992 consensus.

"We hope the Taiwan side can go back on the right track," he said. "As the foundation established by the mainland and Taiwan since 2008 has been impaired, Taiwan independence forces have been itching to make trouble, and have organized frequent activities."

"If we just let things go their way, I think both sides know very well about the risks and influence it will bring to cross-Strait relations, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and the future of Taiwan," Ma said.