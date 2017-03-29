China, Cuba pledge further development of military-to-military relations



Chinese Defense Minister and State Councilor Gen. Chang Wanquan holds a welcoming ceremony for visiting Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Leopoldo Cintra Friason in Beijing on March 29, 2017.(Photo By Liu Fang)



BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister and State Councilor Chang Wanquan on Wednesday held talks with visiting Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Leopoldo Cintra Frias.

Chang said China is willing to work with Cuba to implement important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and make positive contributions to the development of military-to-military relations.

As an important part of China-Cuba ties, military-to-military relations are characterized by a solid foundation, strong vitality and broad development prospects, Chang said.

Cintra said Cuba is willing to continue enhancing pragmatic exchanges and cooperation with China in all fields and at all levels, and elevate military-to-military relations to a higher level.

Cuba is grateful to China for its support and help over the years, according to Cintra.