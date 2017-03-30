China's military launches education campaign on upholding Xi's core status

China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a guideline on launching an education campaign themed on upholding the core and following commands.

The guideline said it is a fundamental issue to establish and uphold Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, as the core of the CPC Central Committee as well as the whole Party.

Deepening national defense and military reforms also requires further consolidation of consensus, it said, noting that the military must staunchly uphold the authority of the CPC Central Committee and Xi, who is also chairman of the CMC, under all circumstances.

According to the guideline, the education campaign must showcase new achievements and development since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, and prepare the army for the upcoming 19th CPC National Congress, scheduled for later this year.

It also called for the institutionalizing of an ongoing education campaign on Party management, which focuses on study of the Party Constitution and code of conduct, as well as the speeches made by Xi.

The campaign should not be limited just to high-ranking officials, and grassroots officers need to join the campaign in order to build up a world-class army, according to the guideline.