Malaysian PM highlights bilateral ties with China

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with visiting Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang (R) in Kuala Lumpur on March 29, 2017.(Photo by Li Xiaowei)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday highlighted his country's relations with China, saying the bilateral ties are of strategic importance.

While meeting with visiting Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang, Najib said great achievements have been scored in cooperation between the two sides in such field as politics, economy and trade as well as people-to-people exchange.

Malaysia has supported and actively participated in the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative, the Malaysian prime minister said. "The two sides have witnessed smooth cooperation in port and railway construction, production capacity and digital economy."

The Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes.

Malaysia has attached great importance to developing military ties with China, and in the past years the two countries have frequently exchanged military visits at the high-level, with pragmatic cooperation further deepened, Najib said.

The two sides have also witnessed new development in professional exchange, personnel training, exchange of visits by two navies, military exercises, defense industry and defense trade, the prime minister said. "Malaysia is looking forward to strengthening defense cooperation with China so as to jointly boost peace, security and prosperity in the region."

For his part, Xu said cultivated by the leadership of the two countries, the bilateral ties have been developing smoothly and rapidly, which have been upgraded to comprehensive strategic partnership.

China is willing to join hands with Malaysia to push forward the Belt and Road initiative so as to benefit the peoples of both sides and contribute to peace and prosperity in the region, Xu said.

China has also attached great importance to developing military ties with Malaysia, and is ready to work together with Malaysia to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further boost strategic mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation in all fields and make positive contribution to building the security atmosphere of peace and stability in the region, he added.