China vows to advance military ties with Cuba



Zhang Dejiang (R, front), chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Leopoldo Cintra Frias (L, front) in Beijing, capital of China, March 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Cuba to advance military ties so as to further enrich bilateral relations, said top legislator Zhang Dejiang on Thursday.

Zhang, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Leopoldo Cintra Frias at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Hailing the sound development of bilateral ties forged more than 50 years ago, Zhang called on both countries to implement the consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cuban President Raul Castro during Xi's Cuba visit in 2014.

Both countries need to enhance exchanges between the two militaries and parliaments to push bilateral ties forward, said Zhang.

Cintra said Cuba treasures its friendship with China and appreciates China's help and support over the years. He expects to deepen bilateral military cooperation.